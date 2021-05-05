Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines. Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities. Anushka Ranjan Urges All To Take COVID-19 Protocols Seriously, Says ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated Whenever the Situation Arises’.

"Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented. Pulkit Samrat Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘This Is Our Best Form of Defence’ (View Pic).

Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated," wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

