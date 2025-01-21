January 22, 2025, Special Days: The first anniversary of Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas, which marks the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lala (infant form of Lord Rama) in a temple falls on January 22. This day is observed with religious fervor and devotion, particularly in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Devotees celebrate with prayers, rituals, and offerings to honor Lord Rama's divine presence. January 22 is notable for a variety of historical events, religious observances, and cultural celebrations worldwide. Here are some key observances and events associated with the date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas Bloody Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia (1905) Apple Introduces the Macintosh in 1984 Saint Vincent's Day / Feast Day of Saint Vincent of Saragossa Feast Day of Saint Anastasius the Persian Dance of the Seven Veils Day National Grandpa Day (Poland) National Hot Sauce Day Plurinational State Foundation Day National Sanctity of Human Life Day Roe vs. Wade Day Weedless Wednesday National Polka Dot Day (United States) Revolution Day (Azerbaijan)

Famous January 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sir Francis Bacon (1561-1626) Lord Byron (1788-1824) W. Griffith (1875-1948) Sam Cooke (1931-1964) John Hurt (1940-2017) Diane Lane Kesineni Srinivas Logic (Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) George Foreman Gabriel Macht Namrata Shirodkar Bhuvan Bam Neeraj Vora (1963-2017) Ashwini Kalsekar Naga Shaurya Ritu Shivpuri Vijay Anand (1934-2004) Teejay Sidhu Shantanu Moitra T. M. Krishna

