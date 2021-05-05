Pulkit Samrat has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows him getting the vaccine jab. "#Jab We Met... This is our best form of defence. Be safe #Getvaccinated," Pulkit wrote, along with a vaccine emoji. Pooja Hegde Is COVID-19 Free, Tweets She Has ‘Kicked Stupid Corona’s Butt and Finally Tested Negative'.
In the photo, actor is dressed in a black T-shirt and grey pants. For precautions, he is seen wearing a shield and face mask. Pulkit has lately been working to get fit for his role in the upcoming film Fukrey 3. Radhika Madan Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Everyone to Register and Get the Shot on Priority.
Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
He also features in the jungle adventure drama Haathi Mere Saathi alongside Rana Daggubati.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).