Pulkit Samrat has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows him getting the vaccine jab. "#Jab We Met... This is our best form of defence. Be safe #Getvaccinated," Pulkit wrote, along with a vaccine emoji. Pooja Hegde Is COVID-19 Free, Tweets She Has ‘Kicked Stupid Corona’s Butt and Finally Tested Negative'.

In the photo, actor is dressed in a black T-shirt and grey pants. For precautions, he is seen wearing a shield and face mask. Pulkit has lately been working to get fit for his role in the upcoming film Fukrey 3. Radhika Madan Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Everyone to Register and Get the Shot on Priority.

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

He also features in the jungle adventure drama Haathi Mere Saathi alongside Rana Daggubati.

