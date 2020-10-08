Nargis Fakhri has hinted about her troubled years growing up, but she has not exactly talked about it ever. During the promotions of Main Tera Hero, her co-star Varun Dhawan played a kidnapping prank on her and she burst into tears after the revelation. She said she has grown up in the hood so these fears are real for her. Now, she has opened up about her past life a little more. Nargis took to her Instagram page to share a childhood pic, saying she grew up 'dirt poor' in the projects in the US. She added that sometimes she and other kids didn't have enough food. But, they had each other and they shared whatever little food they had. Nargis Fakhri Tries Her Hand at Stand-Up Comedy; Shares Her Funny Take on Feminism in Her First Gig (Watch Video).

Nargis wrote, "This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn’t easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn’t food and we would share an egg or some milk. Whoever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other."

"Lately I feel sad because as we grew up & we grew apart because life took us in different directions. But no matter what, even today, you are my family," she added. Nargis Fakhri Was Approached For Playboy Magazine's College Edition But She Said No - Here's Why (Watch Video).

Check Out Nargis Fakhri's Post Here:

On the work front, Nargis will be next seen in the Netflix film, Torbaaz. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The actress has not revealed any more projects after Torbaaz. In fact, since 2016, she has only been seen in a couple of movies. We would love to see her on the screen more. More power to Nargis.

