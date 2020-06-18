Natasa Stankovic Makes A Cheesy Confession To Baby Daddy Hardik Pandya, Says 'You Will Forever Be My Always' (View Post)

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS): Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic was in for a pleasant surprise from her fiance, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He presented her with two huge big bouquets of roses, with a mushy note to boot. Natasa took to Instagram Stories and re-posted a photograph of Pandya holding the two bouquets. "Roses for my rose," he wrote. Natasa shared the photograph and put a sticker that read: "I'm so thankful for you." Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram, Says ‘Happiness in Life’.

She also posted a photograph with Hardik and the bouquet of flowers, and captioned it: "You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93." Natasa Stankovic Pregnant With Hardik Pandya's First Child, Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni Congratulates The Couple On Hearing Good News! (View Post).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Natasa and Hardik are expecting their first child, and she recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump and announced the happy news. Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." The couple sure keep setting couple goals on daily basis on Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).