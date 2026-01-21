Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav achieved a historic milestone during IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 on 21 January 2026, as he became only the fourth Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20 Internationals. The landmark occasion takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Joining an elite club that includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya (who leads the overall Indian tally). Security Breach At Hotel Stuns Rohit Sharma As Woman Seeking Funds For Ailing Daughter Approaches Former India Captain, Shouts 'Please Help Me' (Watch Video).

Joining the Elite 100-Club

Suryakumar’s ascent to 100 caps is notable for its late start; unlike many of his contemporaries, he made his debut in 2021 at the age of 30. Since then, his "360-degree" batting style has redefined middle-order play in the shortest format. By reaching this century of appearances, he cements his status as one of India's most influential T20 specialists.

100 T20Is for India

Player Matches T20I Runs T20I Centuries Rohit Sharma 159 4,231 5 Virat Kohli 125 4,188 1 Hardik Pandya 124 2,002 0 Suryakumar Yadav 100 2,788 4

He joins former captain Rohit Sharma, batting mainstay Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the only Indian men to reach the triple-digit mark in T20Is. In the women’s game, current captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains the overall record holder for India with over 150 appearances. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill Axed, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns As India Name Squad.

T20I Accolades

The crown jewel of Suryakumar Yadav’s career is the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. In addition to world glory, Yadav has found significant success in continental competitions. He led the side to the 2025 Asia Cup title, which was played in the T20 format. He remains the only player to win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

