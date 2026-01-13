Veteran actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini has addressed ongoing speculation regarding a rift between her and the family of her late husband, Dharmendra. In her first detailed interview since the legendary actor’s passing in November 2025, she clarified that her relationship with Sunny Deol remains "very nice and cordial," dismissing reports of family discord as mere gossip. ‘We Talked to Each Other’: Hema Malini Clarifies Reason Behind Multiple Prayer Meetings for Dharmendra, Dismisses Family Rift Rumours.

The actor-politician emphasised that despite public scrutiny, the two families remain united in their grief. "I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us," she stated. "We are absolutely happy and very close to each other."

Hema Malini Clarifies Separate Memorial Services

Speculation regarding a family divide intensified following the death of Dharmendra on November 24, 2025. Observers noted that Sunny and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meeting for their father, while Hema Malini held a separate Gita Paath at her residence and later a memorial in Delhi.

Addressing these choices, Malini explained that the separate services were a matter of logistical necessity rather than personal conflict. She noted that her political commitments in Delhi and her constituency, Mathura, required local services for colleagues and supporters who wished to pay their respects. "This is a personal matter for our family," she said, adding that the decisions were driven by the different circles of people each family member represents.

Hema Malini on Her Bond with Sunny and Bobby Deol

During a chat with Subhash K Jha for The Indian Express, Hema Malini opened up about her bond with Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. She said, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer (such speculation).”

Collaborative Plans for Dharmendra’s Legacy

The actress also shared that she and Sunny Deol are in communication regarding how to honour Dharmendra’s lasting legacy. Specifically, she confirmed reports that Sunny is planning to convert Dharmendra’s beloved Lonavala farmhouse, often described by the family as a "mini Punjab", into a museum for fans.

"That is what Sunny is planning. He will tell me whatever he does; he tells me," she revealed, underscoring a sense of mutual consultation and transparency between them.

A Difficult Period of Mourning

Reflecting on the final days of the legendary "He-Man" of Indian cinema, Malini described the "inconsolable shock" of his passing at the age of 89. She recalled how the family, including Esha, Ahana, Sunny, and Bobby, were all present during his hospitalisation. ‘The Man of the Soil’: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Call ‘Ikkis’ ‘Dharmendra’s Gift to the Earth,’ Say Film Is a Treasure for Their Family (View Post).

She also defended Sunny Deol’s recent frustrations with the paparazzi, noting that the family faced significant "harassment" by the media during their private time of grief. "We were all going through an emotional time, and the media was running behind our cars," she recalled.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).