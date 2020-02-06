Nora Fatehi Birthday: 7 Dance Numbers That Will Compel You To Move Your Kamariya (Watch Video)

Nora Fatehi in Dilbar (Photo Credit: YouTube T-Series)

She is the dancing queen, young and sweet, only...twenty-eight. Okay, that did not rhyme, but our girl Nora Fatehi turns 28 today. Very happy birthday to the star who bedazzled as us with her dancing skills. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014, and, entered Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. She caught the audience's attention slowly and steadily, a big thanks to her belly dancing skills. Following her exit from the reality show, she began to feature in special appearances in songs. It almost seemed as if she'd be yet another talented actress who'd be tagged as a mere 'item girl' by Bollywood. But Nora's journey is different.

She featured in a couple of movies here and there, like Bharat, My Birthday Song and most-recently, Street Dancer 3D. She also entertained the audience with her funny videos on Instagram and YouTube. And things are only going to get better with her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

So, as a token of our love and appreciation for Nora, we are going to talk about the dance numbers that helped her get noticed in this cut-throat industry. We are totally going to dance the day off to these numbers.

#1 DILBAR (SATYAMEVA JAYATE)

This song is a remake of a hit '90s track, and is probably the only good remake in this era of song remakes. Dilbar gave Nora an opportunity to steal hearts with her belly dancing moves. This song was 2018's most-Googled track.

#2 KAMARIYA (STREE)

A dance number in a horror-comedy, doesn't seem likely. But one would hardly have a problem or even notice when it is Nora dancing to Kamariya in Stree. The song by Sachin-Jigar is foot-tapping. Aastha Gill's sexy voice goes perfectly with Nora's moves.

#3 GARMI (STREET DANCER 3D)

Nora Fatehi twerks in this number. Enough said.

#4 NAAH

The original Naah is so much better than the remake in Bala. of course, musical aesthetics are better but also the original features Nora Fatehi alongside a very shirtless Harrdy Sandhu.

#5 ROCK THA PARTY (ROCKY HANDSOME)

An underrated number for sure. The remake was able to do justice to the original Bombay Rockers version, but did not give Nora much to do.

#6 O SAKI SAKi (BATLA HOUSE)

Once again, the team of Dilbar tried to recreate the magic of Dilbar, but failed. While Nora's dancing skills are again on point in the video, the music is far from perfect. The remake of Saki Saki from the Musafir, managed to gain attention from the new generation. But original Saki Saki enthusiasts, including Koena Mitra, would argue that the new one is not better.

#7 EK TOH KUM ZINDGANI (MARJAAVAAN)

This number, again a remake, did not really bang with the audience. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi's game was very off here. But, yet, Nora's presence managed to fetch 129 million views (and counting) on YouTube.

Very happy birthday to the beautiful Nora. Thank you so much for all the entertainment. Can't wait to see what is in store next.