‘Not Akshay Kumar’! Congress Leader Salman Nizami Takes a Dig at Sooryavanshi Star After Being Told to Move to Canada (Read Tweet)

Akshay Kumar, Salman Nizami (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and his Canadian citizenship have been a subject of many social media debates, mostly thanks to the superstar's contradictory stances on the subject. The actor, who will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, is known for his 'patriotic' stance, which is often brought to questioning by his detractors over his acceptance of Canadian passport, which Akshay had only admitted to doing recently. Some of his critics waste no given opportunity to troll the actor, known for his close affiliation to the ruling BJP party, especially when 'Canada' is mentioned. Akshay Kumar's Canadian Passport Saga: 3 Times Kesari Actor Defended His Citizenship in the Past That Contradict His New Stance.

Recently, Congress youth leader Salman Nizami stoked this controversy again while responding to a troll. Nizami had put out a tweet that was critical of PM Narendra Modi's measures to of people welfare over Coronavirus outbreak in India and comparing it to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's strategy to minimise public suffering. Taj Mahal Contributed to India's Growth? Tejasvi Surya's 'Return of Mughal Era' Remark, Salman Nizami's Rejoinder Trigger Debate on Twitter.

CANADA: No one should have to worry about paying rent, buying groceries, hospital expenses. We will help Canadians financially; PM Justin Trudeau. INDIA; Modi Govt has cancelled the notification of ex- gratia & cost of hospitalisation of Coronavirus patients. SHAME! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 15, 2020

A troll replied to this tweet and told him to move to Canada.

In response, Nizami replied,

My name is Salman not Akshay Kumar. https://t.co/wMLzFjIxUm — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 16, 2020

Ouch! There is hardly any doubt that this tweet of the Congress leader will definitely not go well with Akshay fans. Interestingly, the politician shares a first name with a Bollywood superstar, whose film Radhe is all set to clash with Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb on Eid, thus already pitting their fanbases against each other on Twitter in complete war mode.