Marking late star Dharmendra’s 90th birthday with a deeply personal note, actress-politician Hema Malini opened up about navigating life after the legendary actor’s passing, saying it has been “more than two weeks” since she was left “heartbroken,” and she is still trying to “gather up the pieces.” Sunny Deol Remembers Father Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Papa Is Always With Me’ (Watch Video).

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Hema shared two pictures with Dharmendra, whom she lovingly called her “dear heart.”

Hema Malini Pens Emotional Birthday Tribute to Late Dharmendra

Dharam ji Happy birthday my dear heart❤️ More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025

“Dharam ji…Happy birthday my dear heart,” she wrote.

Hema added: “More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit.”

The actress thanked God for the years they spent as partners, their “two beautiful girls” who embody their bond, and the treasure of memories she carries in her heart.

“The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart.”

On Dharmendra’s birth anniversary, she prayed for “the wealth of peace and happiness” for the actor, praising his humility, goodness of heart, and love for people.

“On your birthday. My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love. Our happy ‘together’ moments.”

Dharmendra passed away aged 89 on November 24th. He was widely considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and most commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema, had a cinematic career spanning over six decades; he has worked in more than 300 films.

The star held the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

He starred in several successful Hindi films from the late-1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, Anpadh, Bandini, Haqeeqat, Anupama, Mamta, Majhli Didi, Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Samadhi, Resham Ki Dori, Chupke Chupke, Dillagi, The Burning Train, Ghazab, Do Dishayen and Hathyar.

In the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The star will posthumously be seen in Ikkis, directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. ‘Look at the Light’: Abhay Deol Shares Precious Memory with Uncle Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary (View Post).

The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December.

