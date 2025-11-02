Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother Hemwanti Devi has passed away. She left for the heavenly abode at the actor’s hometown, Belsand, in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. The actor’s team shared a statement on behalf of him and his family, notifying the press of their loss. Her cremation took place on Saturday in Belsand, in the presence of close family members, relatives, and friends. Pankaj Tripathi Says ‘Deeply Encouraged’ After Learning Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Praised His Work, Binge-Watched ‘Criminal Justice’.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Mother Hemwanti Devi Passes Away

They shared, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday”. “She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments. The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace”, they added. 'Criminal Justice' Season 4 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Faces His Toughest Case Yet in JioHotstar Series, Co-Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla and Shweta Basu Prasad (Watch Video)

Pankaj Tripathi’s Journey

Earlier, the actor’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on August 21, 2023, at their native village. At the time, Pankaj Tripathi was in Mumbai promoting OMG 2 and immediately travelled back to Bihar for the last rites. The actor initially assisted his father, a priest and cultivator, before discovering his passion for acting during college theatre in Patna. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripathi moved to Mumbai, where he spent years in small roles before breaking through with Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor is known for his effortless realism and grounded screen presence. He has delivered acclaimed performances in Masaan, Newton, Stree, Mirzapur, Mimi, and OMG 2.

