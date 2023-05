Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are in Jaipur on Sunday, reportedly busy finalising the location of their wedding in Rajasthan. Parineeti reached Jaipur on Sunday after seeing locations in lake city Udaipur. IANS Sources said that Parineeti and Raghav could finalise a 230-year-old fort for their dream wedding. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha May Tie The Knot In Rajasthan.

The families of both have been busy preparing for the wedding since the engagement. According to sources, wedding functions can be held in Jaipur as well as in Delhi and Mumbai.

Raghav and Parineeti were received at Jaipur airport by Rajeev Arora, Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RAJSICO) and his son Tarang Arora, Creative Director of Amrapali. After breakfast at Rajvilas Hotel in Jaipur, they left for Bishangarh Fort. Apart from this, both will also visit heritage and luxury hotels of Jaipur. According to the information, both Udaipur and Jaipur are favourite places and they could keep some wedding programmes at both places. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Glow in New Pics From Their Engagement Ceremony!.

Bishangarh Fort is about an hour away from Jaipur. It has a history of about 230 years. There is no uniformity anywhere in the design of this eight-storied fort. Rao Bishan Singh had built this strong fort keeping in mind the security of his state. Later, this fort came in the part of Rao Rajendra Singh. It has now been converted into a luxury hotel.

This fort, known as Alila Fort, shows the influence of Mughal and British architectural styles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).