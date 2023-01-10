The Tamil trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will run in Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu as part of a unique collaboration. Coming as they do from two of Kollywood's top stars, their movie releases promise an epic box-office clash in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival holidays. Earlier in the day, Vijay unveiled the Tamil trailer of Pathaan on his social media handle and conveyed his best wishes. Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Go All Guns Blazing In This YRF Spy Universe (Watch Video).

"Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan. Here is the trailer," Vijay tweeted. In return, SRK tweeted, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon." Pathaan Trailer: From Captain America to Mission Impossible, 7 Movies (and Series) Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film Reminded Us Of!

Watch Pathaan's Tamil Trailer:

Apart from Hindi, the YRF movie directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to be released in Telugu, and Tamil as well on January 25. Varisu vs Thunivu, meanwhile, is being billed as the biggest clash in Tamil cinema in recent times as Vijay and Ajith are locking horns after eight years. Given the decibel level of the clash, the Pathaan trailer being played in both films means the SRK-starrer will grab the attention of Tamil moviegoers in this crucial upcoming holiday period.

