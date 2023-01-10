The first official trailer of Pathaan is out, and there is no doubt that it is a cracker of a trailer that has seen the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on a frenzy. Siddharth Anand's film promises to offer plenty of action and thrills, as well as sex appeal, not to mention gadgetry and patriotism. And surprisingly, despite the strong buzz that he would be there in the trailer, there is a conspicuous absence of Salman Khan reprising his character from the 'Tiger' movies. Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Film Offers Oodles Of High-Octane Action Drama In This YRF Spy Universe.

Pathaan trailer also confirms YRF Spy Universe is a thing that comprises of Tiger and War, while Ashutosh Rana's character from War is also seen in the Pathaan trailer. ICYMI, you can watch the trailer here:

While we are at it, there is no denying that Pathaan, from whatever we have seen till now from the trailer, draws plenty of inspirations from other movies and series. Some of them are quite strong enough for us not to llook the other way. In this feature, we look at 7 such movies and shows that we were reminded of instantly while watching the Pathaan trailer. You can share your inferences in the comments section below.

War

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

Siddharth Anand may be in love with his biggest hit so far - 2019's War - that he has used similar action-setpieces here too. From the chase scene across the glacial landscapes to the fisticuffs-fight scene between Pathaan and Jim in a dilapidated shack remind us of the third act in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff blockbuster. WAR Trailer: From The November Man to Batman v Superman, 7 Movies Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Reminded Us Of!

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

The first scene of John Abraham in the trailer, which I hope is also his first scene in the movie, has him blast a truck using a rocket launcher. This reminded us of a similar scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where the Winter Soldier similarly ambushes Nick Fury's vehicle and also marks his first scene in the film.

Watch the scene below:

Mission: Impossible Franchise

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

I don't really need to expand upon this but there is an undeniable Mission: Impossible vibe to Pathaan. Particular standout among the MI films would be Rogue Nation as the closest inspiration, that shows Tom Hunt's Ethan Hunt escape from his abductors near the first act and then coming across a female fatale, and together, with plenty of chases, heists and fights, they bring down the villain.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

The truck top fight scene between Pathaan and Jim reminded us of Captain America and Ultron from the 2015 Avengers sequel.

F&F Franchise

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

The outlandish action scenes and the use of Macguffins like the above point fingers at another Hollywood blockbuster franchise - Fast and Furious. Some of the action scenes from the franchise have also been an inspiration to War. Pathaan Trailer: ‘Jai Hind’ Trends on Twitter After Promo Shows Shah Rukh Khan Look Down on the Camera and Hail His Country!

Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

That whole flying around through the canyons using 'propulsion wingsuit' reminded us of the first action scene in the Disney+ series' opening episode.

Watch the scene below:

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Still From Pathaan Trailer (Photo Credits: YRF)

Deepika looks quite hawt in the trailer, just like she did in the songs, but her whole 'Black Widow' act reminded us of what she did in her Hollywood debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).