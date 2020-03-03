Pavail Gulati: The Man Who Slapped Taapsee Pannu In 'Thappad' To Generate Debates and Discussions!

Taapsee Pannu with Anubhav Sinha and Pavail Gulati. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@taapsee)

Did she she do right? Did she stretch it way too far to face the consequences which could have been averted? Taapsee Pannu's critically acclaimed film Thappad has generated debates and discussions around the way we as a society are conditioned to think. The film has garnered tremendous appreciation for highlighting issues without becoming melodramatic about them. Pavail Gulati who plays Taapsee's husband in the film--and the man who lands a tight thappad across his wifey's cheek--triggers conversations that we normally shy away from having.

We met Pavail post the success of the film. We wondered how did the tall and the charming man with the unmissable urban demeanour manage to hold his own among the replete starcast comprising Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Taapsee Pannu. " I was actually preparing for some other role in London that's when Anurag Kashyap had recommended my name to director Anubhav Sinha for this role. So I entered the film last. I was scared of Anubhav sir initially because he comes across as this serious kind of soul. Meri fati padi thi. But Anubhav sir became my friend instantly and he introduced me to Taapsee who hugged me in my first meeting. So all I knew while working on the film was Taapsee and Anubhav sir as well as my character. The only actor I was intimidated by was Kumud sir (Mishra). He is such a terrific actor and he does those small little improvisations that make you feel that you don't know anything about acting at all," recounts Pavail.

Did that intimidation in real life help to play the character opposite Kumud Mishra to showcase show that there's an air of unease between the two, post the thappad episode? "My character does not get affected by all this. He feels he is entitled. He feels that he deserves to be treated well as he is the darling son-in-law of the house. But honestly, I was scared of Kumud Mishra as I had seen his body of work and I admire him for the actor he is. I was also intimidated by Dia Mirza's beauty. I couldn't even hug her properly for I thought kahin maili na ho jaaye," guffaws Pavail with a hint ofseriousness.

" I am scared of Taapsee Pannu in real life. Woh har baat pe mujhe daanti hai. Meri aur uski ladai bhi hoti hai. But we have become close friends now. I walk up to her for advice on everything and she gets irritated by it. She is like-- you have to make your own choices in life. Taapsee is like a coconut. She is hard shelled outside but within she is such a softie. She is extremely welcoming especially to outsiders and that precisely is the reason why we could connect easily as both of us are not from the industry," states Pavail matter of factly.

It's not easy to portray Vikram's character (the husband) in the film, given that he is not a villain and he doesn't have a definite grey zone about him. How did Pavail then manage to get the pulse of the character right? " He does unfair things. But we couldn't show him as a villain as the men (from the audience) would not relate with him at all. Here's a man who doesn't do things with evil intentions. The decisions he makes comes out of years of conditioning. Hope the audiences have read Vikram right. He is not a bad guy. He is cultured and is well-spoken. He is educated and he even cares for his mother, and even for his wife. It's just that he feels he is entitled and can behave a certain way which is the result of the conditioning he has had," details Pavail.

He also adds, " Vikram feels aise hee toh hota hai. He doesn't feel the need to check his behaviour and bring about the change. But that's not entirely his fault. The difficult part about playing Vikram was to draw the line between doing the unfair things and yet be likeable in a certain way, without realising that what he is doing has repercussions. This is not an anti-men film. We are not demonizing men as all men are not bad. it is the way they have been conditioned to think or behave that makes them who they eventually become. " stresses Pavail.

"Here's an example. We were doing this scene where I was supposed to drive a car. Anubhav Sinha said that I should be saying ye gaadiyan leke kyun nikalti hain? (Hinting at how women driving car is still a subject of ridicule.) I was like nahi sir main bahot peetoonga if I say that line. When I said that line I was cringing myself. Also to convince to become this man to play the part was very difficult,"

There are as many naysayers and out-and-out haters of the film. Some also argue that the film is likely to break the fabric of the society as it shows the protagonist walking out of the marriage just because she got slapped once by her husband. Aren't these arguments uncalled for and unreasonable? "We made this film not to change opinions, but to start the much-needed debates. We are not here to judge anybody for their opinion, but at least this movie has got people talking about an important issue. Aapko decide karna hai ye itni si baat hai, badi baat hai ya baat hai hee nahi," concludes Pavail.