Actress Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her, according to her new poolside post on social media. Ananya has posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger. "Progressively becoming the real me," she wrote as the caption. Ananya Panday Reveals the Reason Why She Is Banned from Doing House Work

Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday Exuding ‘Why Should Boys Have All the Fun’ Vibes on the Cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine

Ananya Panday Enjoying a Burger at Poolside:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

