Poonam Pandey Files a Case Against Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra in Bombay High Court – Read Details

Poonam Pandey, Raj Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has landed in a legal soup after Poonam Pandey filed a case against him in the Bombay High Court. The criminal case been filed not only against Kundra, but also his associate Saurabh Kushwah. As per a report in TOI, Poonam has stated that her app was managed by a company owned by Raj Kundra. She had signed the contract with the company in March 2019. In the same year in December she had terminated the contract as she found discrepancies with respect to revenue sharing, and hence cut all the ties with the organisation who managed her app. ICC 2019 World Cup: Poonam Pandey Posts a Semi-nude Picture as Team India Wins against Australia.

The report further claims that despite calling off the association, the app is still active. Poonam Pandey has accused Raj Kundra for keeping the app active and she has also mentioned that his company leaked her contact number on the app. She also mentioned it is after that she has been getting innumerable calls at odd hours. Poonam states that she has been getting calls asking her to strip from across the country that also includes Karachi. Shilpa Shetty Calls Hubby Raj Kundra ‘BBC’, Find Out What It Means.

Poonam Pandey states that the police refused to lodge an FIR due to which she decided to move to the Bombay High Court. Besides getting obscene calls, the actress is also receiving lewd messages and videos. Neither Raj Kundra nor Saurabh Kushwah have commented on this yet. Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.