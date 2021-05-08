Actress Preity Zinta on Saturday informed fans that she has taken her Covid-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated. After Debina Bonnerjee, Husband Gurmeet Choudhary Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

"I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption. Mirzapur Actress Rasika Dugal Gets First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Please Register Yourself If You Haven’t Yet’.

Check Out Preity Zinta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).