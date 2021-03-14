Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas on her IG story wishing them on UK Mother's Day. She captioned it saying she is extremely lucky. When you not only have a proud and caring mother but an equally doting mother-in-law, you definitely are lucky and we agree with Priyanka Chopra on that. For those who are wondering what is this UK Mother's Day, let us tell you a bit about it. According to reports, this day falls on the fourth Sunday during the period of Lent. The latter is a Christian ritual of abstaining from certain foods or bad habits till Easter arrives. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turns Cheerleader for Hubby Nick Jonas and His New Album ‘Spaceman’ (View Post)

Priyanka has a great bonding with her mother-in-law. Last year she posted a heartwarming not on Denise's birthday which made everyone go aww. Nick Jonas is equally fond of his mother-in-law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

When Priyanka had officially become Priyanka Chopra Jonas back in 2018, Denise had posted on social media, "Welcome Mrs. Jonas!! My heart overflows with joy and love for the two of you. God only has the best ahead of you. A lifetime of love, a journey of togetherness. I love you, Mom.” The feeling is definitely mutual here.

