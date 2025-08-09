Mumbai, August 9: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Heads of State’, has recollected the interesting journey behind her casting for one of her most heartfelt works, Jhilmil from ‘Barfi’.
On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video, showing different scenes from ‘Barfi’. She penned a long note in the caption, as she shared she almost lost out on the role as director Anurag Basu couldn’t picture her as an autistic girl as he saw a decked up version of the actress, who was “dressed to the nines”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bikini Looks From Her 43rd Birthday Trip: Global Icon Stuns in Sultry Two-Piece Ensembles.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Interesting Casting Experience as Jhilmil
She further mentioned, “Sir shared an idea, and we ran with it. This was also one of the last times my Dad visited me on set. Barfi! remains one of my most treasured films - for the creativity, the crew, and the joy of shared challenges. Ravi Varman’s cinematography was pure poetry. Gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz brought such grace to Shruti, Ranbir shone like the star he is, and Anurag Sir, brilliant, gentle, playful. His storytelling is magic”.
“We shot over two years with breaks, unsure if audiences would embrace it. They did beyond our dreams. The love for Jhilmil has stayed with me ever since. On this nostalgic Saturday, I felt like sharing. What are you reminiscing about these days?”, she added. 'Barfi', which was Anurag's love letter to cinema, was also sent as India's official entry for the Oscars. However, the film couldn't make it to the Oscar shortlisting.
