Priyanka Chopra Jonas has set up a fundraiser to help India amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, she talks how it is important for everyone to come forward and help the country. "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," she wrote alongside the clip. Sunny Leone Urges Everyone To Fight COVID-19 and Get Vaccinated, Says ‘Vaccinate Yourself and Your Loved Ones’ (View Post).

She added: "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge. "Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization." Arjun Kapoor and His Sister Anshula Raise Rs 1 Crore To Help People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She shared that no one is safe unless everyone is safe. "Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).