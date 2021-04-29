Sunny Leone has urged everyone to fight Covid-19, saying it is time to get vaccinated. Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera. Salman Khan Receives the First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai (Watch Video).

"Let's take the fight to #covid_19. It's time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!" Sunny wrote alongside the image. Arjun Kapoor and His Sister Anshula Raise Rs 1 Crore To Help People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her upcoming film, the psychological thriller Shero. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. She had recently shot for the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla in the state.

