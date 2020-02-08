Propose Day 2020: 10 Bollywood Songs That Can Guarantee A Yes From Your Partner

Photo Credit: Youtube

So the Valentine's Week has begun with Rose Day yesterday. It would be interesting to know if the sale of roses actually went up due to the same. We know many would say this is a publicity stunt by brands to lure you into buying stuff for your partner and name the days accordingly. Well, whatever may be the reason, it is an excuse for us romantics to listen to Bollywood songs. Now Hindi films are known to have songs for every occasion, from the birth of a child to the funeral and even beyond.

So we decided to help all those people who are filmi and are looking for songs to propose their dear ones. Trust us, you have come to the right place. Here's the list of songs from Bollywood that will help you pop the question.

Chahun Main Ya Naa

Aashiqui 2 was a glorious musical album. Don't know about the film but we are pretty sure you remember all the songs. Chahun Mein Ya Na is a perfect proposal song where the guy and girl are asking for consent to love. Yea, that's rare!

Keh Du Tumhe

A bit naughty and a bit sweet, this Kishore Kumar song is a perfect proposal material. The confusion over confession...how romantic!

Agar Mei Kahoon

At times, you aren't sure what you are about to say will work with the person you love. That's when you need wordplay and this song from Lakshya is a perfect fit on such occasions. Also, it also has tips on what exactly you need to do to propose a girl.

Zara Si Dil Mein

You want to win her heart and so, this Emraan Hashmi number can help you do just that. Zara si space in her/his heart will be enough for you, isn't it?

Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki

A slow lilting melody while you look into her/his eyes and let the lyrics do the talking...Sigh!

Dilko Tumse Pyar Hua

Or just go for it without any preamble and see the reaction. Take inspo from this song for that!

Dheere Dheere Se

Keep it slow yet steady...that's called giving each other space to love each other. Do the right thing with this song.

Seene Mein Dil Hai

Those three words need to be said and not assumed. Here's how you can say it.

Dil Mera Pooch Raha Hai

Ah...what can be a better track than this. Just do it since you want to! You can't be more direct than this.

Aana Mere Pyar Ko Na Tum

Well, we don't suggest you run after her or him as shown in the song, but this best explains what you actually wanted to say or do but your clumsy self ruins it all. There's no romantic trouble that Shah Rukh Khan can't fix.

So what will be your choice? If you ask us, all things Shah Rukh Khan will be fine for the proposal hour.