Breakup Day 2025 is 'celebrated' on February 21. This annual commemoration marks the end of the weeklong celebration of all things anti-romance - Anti-Valentine’s Week. Breakup Day offers you a chance to reflect on the relationships in your life that did not go the right way and encourages you to sit with your feelings, explore your choices and express your emotions about this. From listening to break-up songs and indulging in heart-break poetry to going all out and watching heartbreaking movies that will help soothe your pain or remind you that you are not alone in this suffering - there are various ways that you can celebrate this day. As we celebrate Breakup Day 2025, here are 5 heart-break movies that can help ease your pain and suffering or just give you a good reason to cry. Breakup Day 2025 Date in Anti-Valentine Week: Aim, Significance and Celebrations of the Seventh Day of Week-Long Event.

1. 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Sanam Teri Kasam is the kind of sleeper hit that has been reigning our hearts, and is now finally reigning at the box office with its re-release. The compelling love story, starring Harshvardhan Rane as Inder Parihar and Mawra Hoccane as Saraswati Parthasarathi, is bound to tug at your heart. From the silent, unrequited love story that it begins to the heartbreaking romance it turns into, Sanam Teri Kasam will compel you to truly feel your feelings and offer you a stellar playlist to do so, too.

Sanam Teri Kasam (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

2. 'Lootera'

Vikramaditya Motwane has a way of showcasing heartbreak that seems too real. Lootera is an example of just that. With soul-stirring music by Amit Trivedi and compelling performances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, this movie captures a type of forbidden romance that ends with pain and sacrifice but will still give you a glimmer of hope.

Lootera (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

3. 'Laila Majnu'

While the age-old story of Laila Majnu has always tugged the hearts of the romantics and heartbroken, the 2018 adaptation of the story is a perfect watch for anyone who wants to feel their feelings and shed some tears. Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri bring a sort of innocence and authenticity to their performance that is refreshing, and Sajid Ali’s direction, with its encapsulating music, will surely tug your emotions.

Laila Majnu (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

4. 'Rockstar'

Rockstar is one of the few Imitiaz Ali movies that sets out with a hunt for heartbreak, and then showcases just how different the reality of it can be. The movie will make you want to find Jordon and give him a tight hug. The killer combination of AR Rahman’s music and Imtiaz Ali’s direction was born out of this and has been a blessing for music lovers worldwide.

Rockstar (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

5. 'Ek Villain'

Mohit Suri’s ability to showcase a revenge story in a way that makes love, romance and loss the centre of it has been unmatched. Ek Villain does just that. The movie, with brilliant musical compositions by a carefully curated list of musical geniuses, takes you on a journey where you root for a happy ending, even though you know it is impossible. It gives us a glimpse into the extent and pain of heartbreak - when it is intended by a third party and the wrath it can cause.

Ek Villain (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

We hope that these movies help you find a way to feel your feelings and allow yourself to have a good cry. While heartbreak can be daunting and devastating, the only way to overcome it is to experience it and give it the time it needs to heal.

