Breakup Day is the last day of Anti Valentine’s Week celebration, which begins on the day after Valentine’s Day. Breakup Day 2025 will be marked on February 21. This annual commemoration is marked by giving yourself a chance to grieve the heartbreak and break-up that consumed you. From sharing Break Up Day memes and jokes to allowing yourself to be vulnerable by consuming art that captures the pain and emotions of going through a breakup, there are various ways that you can celebrate this observance. As we celebrate Breakup Day 2025, here are the top heartbreak songs that will tug your emotions or allow you to be vulnerable about your breakup - in your own way. Breakup Day 2025 Movies Watchlist: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Lootera,' 5 Heartbreak Films That Will Either Ease Your Suffering or Just Give You a Good Reason To Cry!

'The Breakup Song' From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

"The Breakup Song" from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a lively, upbeat track celebrating the freedom and fun of moving on after a breakup. With catchy beats and playful lyrics, it turns heartbreak into a reason to party.

'Let's Break Up' From 'Dear Zindagi'

"Let's Break Up" from Dear Zindagi is a peppy, high-energy song that embraces the excitement of ending a relationship on a fun note. With its groovy beats and carefree vibe, it turns a breakup into a celebration of new beginnings.

'Mera Intkam Dekhegi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'

The anger that often accompanies a fresh breakup is often difficult to comprehend. But Krishna Beuraa’s voice does absolute justice to that anger in this memorable song from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

'Tujhe Bhula Diya' Dream Version from 'Anjaana Anjaani'

We have all heard and loved "Tujhe Bhula Diya" from Anjaana Anjaani. The song continues to top several playlists for songs that capture heartbreak with ease. However, the true heartbroken knows the way that the dream version of this song just hits differently.

'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga' from 'Half Girlfriend'

This song is for the heartbroken who is not yet ready to move on. The one who is left behind and is still stuck in the space of love and wallowing. The brilliant vocals of Arijit Singh will help you feel less alone in this trying time.

'O Bedardeya' from 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'

There is a reason Arijit Singh is called the king of heartbreak songs. And the sheer reach and popularity of "O Bedardeya" is proof that he encapsulates the pain of a breakup and heartbreak better than anyone else. The last 30 seconds of this song alone has a separate fanclub and it is all deserving.

'Aaj Din Chadeya' from 'Love Aaj Kal'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice has the power to truly make everyone feel feelings. But when he sings “Manga jo mera hai, jaata kya tera hai, maine kaunsi tujhse jannat maang li.” (I have asked for what is mine, what are you losing in this, it's not like I asked for your heaven.) His angry conversation with God connects with millions. This is the reason that "Aaj Din Chadeya" continues to be one of the most brilliantly composed heartbreak songs.

We hope that these songs help you to truly feel your feelings. While heartbreak and the pain that comes with it can seem daunting, it is important to remember that it is not permanent and things will get better with time. Songs like this help us do just that.

