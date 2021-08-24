Pratik Gandhi's feature film Raavan Leela is all set to release in cinemas on October 1. The actor took to social media to announce the release date of the film along with its poster on Tuesday. Raavan Leela is Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut in the lead role opposite actress Aindrita Ray. Pratik will be seen in the role of Rajaram Joshi in the dramatic entertainer. Pratik Gandhi Bags a Bhushan Kumar Backed Project, To Star in a Film Alongside Khushali Kumar.

Pratik, 41, rose to prominence with his role of Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992. Raavan Leela is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Says It Took Him Almost 16 Years to Reach This Place.

Check Out Pratik Gandhi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Gandhi (@pratikgandhiofficial)

The actor's upcoming films are Dedh Bigha Zameen and Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

