Bollywood has lost another precious gem. Director Rajat Mukherjee breathed his last on Sunday (July 19) morning. Widely known for directing the films, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, the filmmaker was reportedly suffering from illness since a long time. Several industry members such as Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Manoj Bajpayee, among others, took to Twitter to express their grief over the demise of Rajat Mukherjee. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

There were many who shared a close rapport with director Rajat Mukherjee. Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.” Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by others from the industry. Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

Anubhav Sinha

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the demise of filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee who passed away in Jaipur after a long battle with illness. Heartfelt condolences to the family for this great loss. ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w00gcfDQOB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 19, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Hansal Mehta

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

Besides directing films, Rajat Mukherjee has also directed a crime drama TV series, Ishq Kills. Hindi Cinema has recently lost some of the most brilliant talents – Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jagdeep and Saroj Khan.

