Bollywood has lost another precious gem. Director Rajat Mukherjee breathed his last on Sunday (July 19) morning. Widely known for directing the films, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, the filmmaker was reportedly suffering from illness since a long time. Several industry members such as Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Manoj Bajpayee, among others, took to Twitter to express their grief over the demise of Rajat Mukherjee. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

There were many who shared a close rapport with director Rajat Mukherjee. Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.” Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by others from the industry. Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

Anubhav Sinha

Ashoke Pandit

Manoj Bajpayee

Hansal Mehta

Besides directing films, Rajat Mukherjee has also directed a crime drama TV series, Ishq Kills. Hindi Cinema has recently lost some of the most brilliant talents – Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jagdeep and Saroj Khan.

