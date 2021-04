Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rakhi Sawant has thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for pitching in with support for her mother Jaya's cancer treatment. Rakhi posted a few clips of her mother in hospital. In the clip, Rakhi is heard saying in Hindi: "Today is my mother's operation for cancer and I am so happy. Now, you don't have to take anymore tension mom. The cancer will be out of your body permanently." Rakhi Sawant Hits a Million Followers on Instagram, Thanks Fans for Their Support (View Post).

Rakhi's mother Jaya then thanked Salman for the support he has shown. "I would like to say namaskar to Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that I have no money. I will die like this and my god sent Salman Khan as an angel in my life. He stood by us and helped me with my operation. His entire family is standing by me. I would like to thank you and your family," said Jaya, addressing Salman. Rakhi Sawant Feels Alia Bhatt Is Perfect To Play Her Role in The Biopic (Read Details).

She added: "I pray that you and your family never face any kind of struggle. I pray that you move much ahead. Thank you Salman Khan." Rakhi too thanked Salman for the help. "It is because of you and god that this big operation is taking place. You helped us get the number of the world's best doctor. Every house in India should have sons like Salman Khan and Sohail Khan," she said.

