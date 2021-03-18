Bigg Boss 14 star Rakhi Sawant has garnered a fan following of one million on Instagram. Rakhi shared a poster on Instagram with her message written on it: "Keep supporting my Instagram… Rakhi Sawant is my name, entertainment is my game." She thanked her fans for their love. Rakhi Sawant Begins Shoot of Her Upcoming Web-Series Series ‘Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn’ (Watch Video).

Rakhi later, shared two videos on the photo-sharing website, where she is seen working out. She is seen doing leg workouts in the clips. The first picture features her doing leg presses and she captioned it: "Break the muscles & burn the fats". Rakhi Sawant Wants You to Light Candles and Diyas Tonight at 9 Pm in Her Obnoxious Style Yelling 'Bhag Corona'! And We Wonder If She's Celebrating Halloween.

Check Out Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Below:

The other video has Rakhi performing weighted squats. "Workout time," she wrote as caption. On the work front, Rakhi has started working on her upcoming web series called Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, which is directed by Marukh Mirza.

