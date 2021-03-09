Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant wonders who would reprise Sridevis starring role if the 1986 superhit Nagina was remade today. She posted the question with a clip from the film on Instagram. In the clip, Rakhi's face is morphed onto Sridevi's body. While she posted her wish to relive Sridevi's evergreen avatar as the snake-woman, Rakhi got the name of the film wrong. Rakhi Sawant Takes a Sly Dig at Rubina Dilaik for Not Visiting Her Ailing Mom (Read Details).

"I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast -- see and put ur choices in comment#rakhisawant #biggboss14," Rakhi captioned the image. In Harmesh Malhotra's Nagina, Sridevi stars as Rajni, an ‘icchhadhari naagin' who, in human form, marries a rich man (played by Rishi Kapoor) and has to protect him from an evil ‘tantrik' (Amrish Puri). Rakhi Sawant Lands in Legal Trouble, FIR Lodged Against the Actress and Her Brother for Fraud.

Check Out Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Below:

The film is still recalled for Laxmikant-Pyarelal's superhit music, especially the Sridevi dance number Main naagin tu sapera sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Nagina had a sequel titled Nigahen in 1988, where Sridevi returned opposite Sunny Deol. However, the sequel failed to scale the first film's blockbuster stature.

