Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress. "That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife," Rakul Preet said. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: Versatile, High Octane Glamour and a Minimalist Lover, This Is How She Rolls!

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair. Rakul recently shared a picture posing with vegetables and spoke of veganism. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Hauli Hauli And Other Songs Featuring This Beauty That You Can Play On The Loop! (Watch Videos)

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post Below:

"There is so much I can eat being vegan .. and no I don't mean just lettuce Veganism is a lifestyle not a diet or a fad. It's as simple as dal, roti , sabzi. Happy world vegan day #eatclean #healthyliving," she wrote.

