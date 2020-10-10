This Punjabi kudi from Delhi is also a former Miss World contestant. A delight to reckon with, the model turned actress enjoys a phenomenal fan following in the South Indian film industry. But she has also steadily made a mark with films like Aiyaary and De De Pyaar De in Bollywood. On the fashion front, Rakul has aficionados and critics alike hooked to her style offerings. Her versatile style play is courtesy of varied fashion stylists. With effortless chicness being her thriving vibe, as is evident from all her styles, she has quite rightly mastered the rare art of pulling off those bold colours, risque silhouettes, clean cuts and tricky fabrics with equal and enviable aplomb within a short span of time.

Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a phenomenal fan following of a whopping 15.6 million on Instagram. Her experimental sense of style play is what we love the most! Unflinching and unabashed, it's worth a reckon how Rakul doesn't stick to a particular style but believes in trying it all out. Wedding Fashion 2019–20: Shruti Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh Dole Out Lessons As the Perfect Bridesmaids!

For the Brand Vision Awards, Rakul flaunted her svelte frame in a Gaby Charbachy gown with textured wavy hair, pink lips, Steve Madden shoes and delicate baubles.

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 saw Rakul stun in a red high neck Aadnevik gown with Charles & Keith heels, a textured high ponytail and a bronzed glam.

For the IIFA 2019 press con, Rakul flaunted a monochrome pantsuit by Nauman Piyarji. Jewellery by Azotiique, heels by Berleigh, a textured ponytail with nude glam completed her look.

For a wedding, Rakul flaunted her svelte frame in an ivory and pink Faabiana lehenga with jewellery by Tyaani, a potli bag by Beau Monde coupled with a pulled back hairdo and dewy glam.

Going metallic chic in a Dolly J Studio one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit for Filmfare Awards 2019, completing the look with a textured low ponytail, smokey eyes and nude lips.

The Femina Beauty Awards 2020 saw Rakul stun in a white shimmery thigh-high slit gown by Myor Studio. Delicate baubles, heels by Steve Madden, bold red lips and a slick hairdo completed her look.

Rakul flaunted a Skylar saree by Limerick with a halter neck blouse, jewellery by Amrapali, heels by Intoto, subtle makeup and wavy hair completed her look. Rakul Preet Singh Is Pretty, Perfect and Poised in a Pink Pantsuit!

Grasping the vibe, she rarely skips a style beat, believing in hiring a fashion stylist according to this mood and teams up with varied fashion stylists for her numerous appearances. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

