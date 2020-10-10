Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday today! The actress has paved her own way in the Bollywood as well south industry. She has amassed a sea of fans across these two industries and more. Apart from being a style enthusiast, she is also a talented performer. The chirpy young beauty who is also a yoga pro, has some amazing songs under her name. In her career till now, she has been a part of pretty much hit songs. Take a look at those from Bollywood category.

Hauli Hauli (De De Pyaar De)- This song has her let her hair loose like never before with perfectly flawless moves. The hooksteps are fun too.

Watch This Song Here:

Baarish (Yaariyan)- The romantic rain song is a beautiful ode to all the die hard lovers out there. Rain and romance= perfection!

Watch This Song Here:

Lae Dooba (Aiyaary)- The track is melodious as well as the go-to song in the playlist to every person who has just fallen in love.

Watch This Song Here:

Love Me Thoda Aur (Yaariyan)- The chartbuster party hit is known to every Bollywood fan. What do we say more?

Watch This Song Here:

These were some of the songs that features the wonderful Rakul Preet! We hope to see more songs, melodious ones and dance numbers having her! Happy Birthday, Rakul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).