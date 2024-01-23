Actress Alia Bhatt, who attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple on Monday, wore a saree which featured captivating Ramayana-themed border, adorned with intricate embroidery depicting pictures of Lord Ram, sacred Ram Setu, adding a touch of cultural richness to the occasion. Alia was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a white dhoti and kurta paired with a matching shawl. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From Adipurush’s ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to Swades’ ‘Pal Pal Hai Bhaari’ – Bollywood Songs You Can Play To Celebrate the Occasion!.

The 'Gully Boy' fame actress looked beautiful in a sea-green coloured saree, and carried a matching shawl. Alia's saree had a border which depicted the entire Ramayana through motifs. It had glimpses of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ram Setu. She had tied up her hair in a clean bun and accessorised the look with earrings. The outfit was completed with a matching purse. The photo of Alia's saree went viral on the internet in no time, and the actress received love and appreciation for the same. Ram Mandir Consecration in Ayodhya: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana Soak in Festive Fervour During Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Ramayana-Themed Saree

Alia Bhatt stuns in saree, Ranbir Kapoor wears dhoti-kurta for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecrationhttps://t.co/cahP29MQvl — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) January 22, 2024

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt graces the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony in a mesmerizing Ramayan saree, paying homage to the grand occasion. The actress exudes elegance and reverence as she participates in the historic event, capturing the essence of the cultural celebration. Alia's… pic.twitter.com/AX5dkBOxd9 — The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in the American spy action thriller Heart of Stone. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She next has Jigra in her kitty. Alia is also the producer of the movie.

