A wave of devotion washes over Bollywood as a viral video captures celebrities like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Ayushmann Khurrana amidst the Ram Mandir's historic consecration at the grand Shri Ramlala temple. Dressed in traditional saffron ensembles, they join throngs of devotees, their voices echoing in unison, hearts overflowing with joy as they chant Lord Ram's name. Their happiness resonate with the collective joy of millions witnessing this momentous occasion. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Arrive in Buggy at Ram Temple for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Celebs at Ram Mandir Inauguration:

#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

