Actor Yash has confirmed that he will not share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana. While Kapoor leads the film as Lord Ram, Yash, who portrays Ravana, explained that the narrative structure of the two-part saga keeps their characters in their respective kingdoms for the initial chapter. Despite the lack of on-screen interaction in Part 1, Yash spoke highly of the off-screen camaraderie and mutual respect developing between the two stars during the film's production. ‘Ramayana’ Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Divine and Majestic As ‘Maryada Purushottam’ Ram in Epic First Look (Watch Video).

Yash on Working With Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Ramayana’

Speaking during an interview at CinemaCon, Yash addressed the curiosity surrounding his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. He clarified that the first film focuses on the establishment of their individual worlds, which precludes any joint scenes.

"Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film," Yash shared. "As you all know, it’s a two-part film, so in the first part, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom and Rama has his own kingdom."

While they do not share frames yet, Yash noted that they have met several times to align their performances. He praised Kapoor, calling him a "fabulous actor," and added that their professional relationship is built on a shared goal for the ambitious project. "It is mutual respect which has played out... our visions are aligned, hence the chemistry between us is not even an issue. We’re just enjoying," he said.

Yash Talks About ‘Ramayana’ and Sharing the Screen With Ranbir Kapoor

Yash talks crafting the dynamic between him and Ranbir Kapoor on the set of #Ramayana. pic.twitter.com/umCtuTiHUr — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 14, 2026

Yash's Production Roles and Creative Vision

Yash's involvement in Ramayana extends beyond his acting role; he is also serving as a co-producer. He emphasised that for a project of this scale, the narrative must take precedence over individual stardom. This collaborative approach influenced key casting decisions, including the selection of Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and the production team are reportedly focusing on a layered depiction of Ravana. Rather than a traditional antagonist, Yash's portrayal aims to explore the complexity, intelligence, and pride of the character, which will be fully realised as the story progresses into the second part.

‘Ramayana’ Release Timeline and Glimpses

The excitement for the film reached a new peak following the release of a trailer glimpse and the reveal of character costumes. While Yash’s face remained largely hidden in recent teasers to build intrigue, his "Ravana" attire a striking black and intricate gold ensemble designed as battle armour, was recently displayed to showcase the film’s high production values. ‘Ramayana’: Producer Namit Malhotra Reacts to Trolling Over Film’s VFX, Assures Better Output (See Post).

Ramayana: Part 1 is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, with the concluding chapter, Part 2, expected to follow in Diwali 2027. The face-off between Ranbir Kapoor's Ram and Yash's Ravana is anticipated to be the central highlight of the second instalment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).