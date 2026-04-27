Sai Pallavi, the celebrated star of South Indian cinema, is preparing for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Ek Din. Produced by Aamir Khan and starring Junaid Khan, the film has placed the actress in a new spotlight. During a recent promotional event, an emotional Pallavi opened up about her journey, her nervousness regarding the Hindi industry, and her deep gratitude toward the film's team. ‘Ek Din’ Trailer 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s 24-Hour Romance in Japan Revealed; Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan Reunite (Watch Video).

Sai Pallavi's Emotional Reflection on Her Bollywood Debut With ‘Ek Din’

Reflecting on the career milestones that led her to this moment, Pallavi expressed a sense of humility while standing among industry veterans and talented peers. She noted that the experience of being in such a creative environment was overwhelming.

"I don't know what work I have done, but I felt happy that jo bhi maine kiya (whatever I have done), it brings me to a room filled with people who are so talented, and I end up being so humbled," the actress shared.

She also touched upon the vulnerability of the moment, playfully referencing the emotional atmosphere of the event. "Aamir sir is crazy enough to be that emotional in public, but though I love my seats, I sometimes wish that the lights were dimmed so that I can, you know, be more emotional."

The actress was visibly moved by the performances and storytelling she witnessed during the film's promotional showcase. She credited the entire team for their passion and the impact their work has on the audience.

"You guys were unbelievable, every single person, you're all such beautiful narrators, I could see your emotions, I could see the visuals in front of me," she said. "Whatever I've done has led me here and I'm so grateful for the whole journey. May you continue to do this and influence more lives and touch our souls."

Sai Pallavi Expresses Gratitude for Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

As she prepares to step into the Hindi film market, Pallavi specifically thanked producer Aamir Khan for his mentorship and for selecting her for this pivotal role. She described the production as a space filled with "so much love."

"Thank you, Aamir sir, for putting me in a space like this, picking me to be part of this movie where I'm able to enjoy this," she stated. Addressing her upcoming debut directly, she added, "This is going to be my first Hindi film. I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey."

Pallavi also shared warm words for her co-star, Junaid Khan, praising his temperament on set. "Junaid was an absolutely beautiful co-star. An obedient child, actually. He's so nice. I had a great time."

Sai Pallavi Speaks in Hindi at ‘Ek Din’ Event

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More About ‘Ek Din’

Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, is a remake of the Thai film One Day. The movie follows a unique romantic premise and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. With advance bookings already open, the film is being positioned as a major emotional release, marking the first of several high-profile Bollywood projects for Sai Pallavi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).