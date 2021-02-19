Ranbir Kapoor had recently confirmed that he is doing Luv Ranjan's film next which is yet untitled. Now we have a new update. The film has hit the shooting floor with Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Apart from that the release date of the movie has also been declared. It will be a Holi release of 2022 and the date is March 18. Interestingly, back in 2019, this movie was supposed to release in March 2020 with Holi as the target. But COVID-19 messed up the schedule. It has thus stuck to its festival release date. Is The Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn Starrer Luv Ranjan Film Shelved? Here's The Answer

There were rumours that Deepika Padukone was supposed to pair up with Ranbir for the fourth time with this film. But Shraddha was confirmed soon enough. There were talks about Ranbir and Ajay Devgn movie as well but it isn't sure if this is the same film.

RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation. pic.twitter.com/fSG4UVQvjQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2021

This Luv Ranjan film will also see Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the cast. Post AK VS AK, Kapoor seemed to have been bitten by the acting bug

