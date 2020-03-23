Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Are Casually Giving Out #CoupleGoals While In Quarantine! (View Pic)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If the quarantine period has done anything good to the humankind then that is being with the family and loved ones! Of course, it is a sad thing that it took for a pandemic like COVID-19 for everyone to realize the value but better late than never! Ranveer Singh is one of those millions of netizens who are flaunting this period with their loved people. In Ranveer's case, it is obviously his actress- wife Deepika Padukone.

The actor has been on a posting spree as he is sharing the glimpses of his life in quarantine. In his recent picture, we see him posing with his beloved wife with that 'Khilji' like expression. On the other hand, DP is all mushy and happy, looking gorgeous as always. He wrote, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around!" Take a look at the 'work-out' post below.

DeepVeer Here!

Earlier, the Simmba actor also shared a snap where he is seen in a zombie like avatar. He can be seen with long dreadlocks and heavy, spooky eye make up for heaven knows why! On Sunday, the couple also participated in the 'Junta Curfew' initiative by clapping in the balcony at 5 pm as an expression of gratitude towards doctors and other essential service providers. Deepika also took on the 'Safe Hands Challenge' that's currently going viral on social media. All in all, the star couple of B-town is totally making the fullest of their self-isolaton time. After all, staying home is equal to staying safe!