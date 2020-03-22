Janata Curfew To Fight Against Covid-19: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Clap To Showcase Strength and Solidarity!

Ranver Singh and Deepika Padukone Showcase Solidarity In Times Of Corona (Image Credit: Twitter)

Naysayers be damned! The wise ones know that collective clapping doesn't kill the Coronavirus. But the truth is when you stand in solidarity it gives collective our spirit the much-needed raise. And that's what India did this evening at 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to show solidarity with doctors, nurses, police, paramedics, municipal staff and airport workers by going out on their balconies or standing at their doors and windows at the appointed hour and start clapping, banging on their plates or ringing bells.

Not just the aam janata that showed that spirit by coming out in their balconies to signify the strength of self isolation, even Bollywood stars too showed their contribution. The case in point being B-town's hottest couple DeepVeer. Yes, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone clapped and celebrated the spirit of discipline and caution in this hour of crisis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh via Deepika's IG Live today 😁😁#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/RRS7LN8qwy — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 22, 2020

In the video you can see Deepika and Ranveer observing self isolation at their Mumbai pad. Looking absolutely relaxed in their white outfits, Deepika and Ranveer are seen clapping first amid the tune of 'Chak De India!' Deepika then takes the phone in her hand to shoot her 'Bajirao' with his unmatched energy to lift the collective spirit of the city.

Ranveer is then seen clapping and raising his hands in the air. Deepika then uses a bell and together the 'it' couple of B-town starts looking around to add to the strength and support their neighbors show. We guess this sweet little gesture will convey the important message of staying discipline and adhering to all safety measures for your well being and of those you love!