Ranveer Singh's '83 Trailer Launch to be a Grand Event on March 11, 2020?

'83 First Look Out (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his next release, '83 which is a reel life presentation of India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This Kabir Khan directorial is already among the favourite releases of this year and its plot is already a winner. Going back in time to witness our team's glory and reminisce the time when they lifted the world cup is probably a dream of every Indian and thanks to Khan, we are able to revisit it. While its poster launch in Chennai was a huge event, the film's producers are expected to make its trailer launch even grander. 83-The Film: Deepika Padukone’s Look Test Pics As Romi Dev Go Viral.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer launch of '83 is expected to happen on March 11, 2020, at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai. A source close to the development in his interaction with the portal said, "Fans will also get a chance to be a part of this event. All actors of the film and their real-life counterparts will grace the occasion as well. And of course, actor and co-producer Deepika Padukone will also join but there's no information if Romi Dev, whom she essays, will also make it to the event. Finally, there will also be director Kabir Khan and the producers of '83." Expect the makers to go all out with the film's promotions and a month-long window before its release seems more than enough. Exclusive! Kabir Khan Confirms He Approached Shashi Tharoor To Star In THIS Salman Khan Movie.

Kabir Khan's '83 has a strong star cast of Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma among others. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020,