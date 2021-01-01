After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza on Friday shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate. The director, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem last month, started the new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt throught eexperience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family. Remo D’Souza Discharged from the Hospital; Choreographer Shares First Video from Home After the Heart Attack

"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post. "The one BIG lesson I learned is that we only have one #LIFE, so just #LOVE each other , there is no need of #HATE :) so once again thanks to these #angels and doctors for the lovely support and treatment (#sunilwani) thank you :) and my mom, sisters,brother:))) and my friends my sons @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa my Santa @lizelleremodsouza love you," he added. Remo D’Souza Receives A Heartwarming Welcome At Home Post Getting Discharged From Hospital; Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Others Shower Sweet Messages For The Choreographer

Check Out Remo D’souza's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Last month, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty. Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

