In a shocking turn of events, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in regards to drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The actress who was summoned by NCB for three consecutive days was finally arrested by the officers, days after they arrested her brother, Showmik Chakraborty. The arrest probably came in after Rhea agreed to consume drugs on Sushant Singh Rajput's behest. The drug probe angle was a major angle to unfold in his death case and Rhea's arrest is another crucial chapter.

Earlier Sushant's father, KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty with Patna police for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. He had even accused her of poisoning his son. Though CBI found no substantial details that could be used against the actress in this case, NCB was able to arrest her on the charges of drugs.

