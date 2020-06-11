Richa Chadha Questions Non-Payment of Salary to Delhi Doctors in COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet)

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: IANS)

Richa Chadha has questioned the non-payment of salary to Delhi doctors -- that too at a time when they are risking their own lives to treat patients during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Richa took to Twitter to question: "Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes?" Richa Chadha Feels Storms Energise Her, Says ‘Must Have Been a Witch in Past Life’

The actress' tweet comes as a reaction to a tweet carrying a letter written by the Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Kasturba Hospital where they talk about mass resignation if not given due payment for the past three months. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown

Check Out Richa Chadha's Tweet Below

Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes? 😢 https://t.co/lRcNdRWCmW— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 11, 2020

"This is to inform that the Resident doctors have not been salaried for the last three months. No, work, no pay. We are afraid that if we will not be paid by June 16, we will have to move for mass resignations," reads the letter sent to the Additional Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital.

