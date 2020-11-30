Richa Chadha's Shakeela is set for a theatrical release this December. The movie, like many other films across the globe, was delayed due to the pandemic. But it is one of the few Indian titles opening in cinemas, as theatres resume operations this year. Let us see if the Richa Chadha starred biopic is able to reignite the box office or not. The movie is based on the life of Shakeela, an adult film actress of the 1990s who was a rage in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Richa Chadha's Stunning 'Shakeela' Calendar Will SHOCK You With its Cheeky Titles - Pick Your Fav!

On the new poster of Shakeela, to mark the announcement about the theatrical release, Richa is seen holding a gun, wearing a red saree. In the background, there is another poster for a film called, "Kacchi Jawani". All the promotional material that has released around Shakeela has been fab. Shakeela New Poster: Let Richa Chadha Take You Back to the '90s Glamour - View Pic.

Check Out The Poster For Shakeela Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFO Cine Media Network (@ufomoviez)

Shakeela sounds like a great project. It looks vibrant and colourful so far. This will be one of the films that will ride on Richa's shoulders as a heroine, which we hate to say, but is still a rare feat in Bollywood.

The movie wrapped up its shooting in Jan 2019. “I’m looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us an in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible,” Richa had said in a statement back then. Well finally the movie is releasing. Can't wait to watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).