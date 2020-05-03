Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Daughter Samara Drive Down To Mumbai Post Rishi Kapoor’s Demise (View Pics)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Arrives in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Instagram, Yogen Shah)

Bollywood lost veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. Rishi was battling leukaemia for almost two years now. And while not as many of Rishi's near and dear ones could make it to his last rites that were conducted at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Electrical Crematorium, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Ayaan Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and Anil Ambani were present by Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's side as they lay Rishi to rest. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics)

It was also being reported that Rishi and Neetu's daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, who is based in Delhi, had approached the Home Ministry for permission to go to Mumbai on April 29, 20202, when Rishi was still in the hospital. The office had then directed her that she could drive down from Delhi to Mumbai, considering air travel of any kind was suspended. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

However, Ridhima could obviously not make it to Mumbai in time for her father's last rites and Ali Bhatt was photographed video calling her, while Ranbir completed the due rituals. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Inside Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt From The Late Actor's Last Rites

However, Riddhima and her daughter Samara have finally arrived in Mumbai. It is being said that they drove from Delhi to Mumbai to be by her family's side in this time of mourning.

The Kapoor family released an official statement on the morning of April 30, 2020. A part of the statement read. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."