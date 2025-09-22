Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared insights into her family’s stunning new INR 250 crore Bandra residence, built on the site of Raj Kapoor’s iconic Krishna Raj Bungalow. The luxurious Mumbai home, long under construction, is ready for Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor will soon move in. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Turns 45: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Her Daughter Wins Hearts – View Post)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Her Space in Ranbir-Alia’s Bandra Home

During a recent cooking vlog with filmmaker Farah Khan, Riddhima revealed details about her space in the sprawling house. Farah jokingly asked, “Mumbai mein jo tum logon ka ghar ban raha hai, aapke liye ek floor rakha hai ki nahi?” (Do you have a floor in the Mumbai house?). Smiling, Riddhima clarified, “I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother’s floor. So, there’s one room for me and Bharat and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close.”

Watch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Full Interview:

Alia Bhatt Condemns Privacy Violation

Alia Bhatt recently addressed privacy concerns after a video of the under-construction property surfaced online. She wrote on Instagram, “Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not ‘content’ - it's a violation. It should never be normalised.” Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Sends Love and Prayers to Actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan After Shocking Incident (View Post)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni To Make Big-Screen Debut With Kapil Sharma

Apart from family home updates, Riddhima is gearing up for her big-screen debut alongside Kapil Sharma in a film tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi. She confirmed that Kapil recommended her for the role, and Neetu Kapoor will also feature in a key part, though more details are yet to be revealed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Farah Khan YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).