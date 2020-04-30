Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral

Rishi Kapoor's Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The legendary actor’s demise has come as a shock to people across the country. There is no clarity when the actor’s last rites will take place. But as per latest reports, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, has reportedly been permitted to travel to Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown to attend her father’s funeral. Riddhima will be traveling by road during this lockdown period. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is married to an industrialist and settled in Delhi, reportedly asked permission from the Union Home Ministry on April 29 in order to permit her to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight. But she was given the option to drive as the permission to fly could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. About it a senior police officer revealed to NDTV, “She sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes.” It will take approximately 18 hours for her to reach Mumbai, after a 1,400 km-journey. All the flights, trains and other mode of commutations had to be banned owing to coronavirus outbreak, considering the safety of individuals in the country. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

There would be many who would want to see Rishiji one last time and many will even make an attempt to step out. Rishi Kapoor’s family had issued a statement over the actor’s demise in which they had requested all fans and well-wishers to abide by the law. The statement read, “In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.” Stay tuned for further updates.