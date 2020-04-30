Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Inside Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt From The Late Actor's Last Rites

Inside Pictures From Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who entertained Bollywood for a good 5 decades, left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The actor, who was battling leukaemia for almost two years now, was also in New York for a good one year for his treatment and had returned to India in 2019. According to a family statement, Rishi breathed hi last at 8:45 am, with the family assuring the actor's bereaved fans that Rishi lived a happy and satisfying life. The family also requested the actor's admirers to not step out of the house to catch a glimpse of the actor on his last and final journey, to not risk themselves. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics).

The actor's last rites took place at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Electrical Crematorium on April 30 itself, with Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji and Anil Ambani among others in attendance to support Ranbir and Neetu. A Knockout Tribute to Rishi Kapoor: WWE Star John Cena Bows Down to the Departed Artiste (View Post).

Unfortunately, Rishi's daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahani, who was granted permission to fly to Mumbai from Delhi amidst the lockdown, could not make it to her father's last rites. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

And now, some inside pictures of Rishi Kapoor's last rites have hit the internet, where we can see Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

We'd also like to point out, especially to trolls that before they start targeting Alia for holding her phone up during the funeral, she may be video-calling Ranbir's sister Ridhima, who is currently in Delhi. Even though Ridhima was granted permission to fly down, she obviously could not make it in time to be present for Rishi's last rites. Our prayers are with the Kapoor family in such grim times. May Rishiji's soul rest in peace.