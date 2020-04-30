Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics)

Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor lost his prolonged two-year-old battle with Leukaemia on April 30, 2020 at 8:45 am in the morning. The actor was admitted to the Reliance Foundation hospital in South Bombay after he complained of breathlessness. The actor's family released a statement where they not only declared the reason for Rishi's illness and subsequent death but also requested the actor's well-wishers to not gather for a glimpse of the actor, considering the lockdown. It was also being reported that the Police had requested Rishi's family to directly take the late actor's body to the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor's Family Releases Official Statement on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With a Smile and Not With Tears'.

Close family and friends of the Kapoors were quick to drop by and offer their support. Amongst the first to arrive was Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, followed by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain and his wife along with Aadar Jain, Anil Ambani who is a close friends of the Kapoors and Abhishek Bachchan. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: The Last Rites of The Actor Performed At Chandanwadi Crematorium in Presence of His Family and Their Close Friends.

Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains were taken in an ambulance decorated with flowers for the late actor's last journey. His cremation took place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium. A Hospitalised Rishi Kapoor Listening to a Fan Singing Deewana Song Is Going Viral as The Actor's Last Video Alive

Check Out Pictures of the Kapoors' well wishers leaving for Rishi's last rites:

Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin:

Alia Bhatt and Aadar Jain at Rishi Kapoor's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Rishi Kapoor's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena and Saif with Aadar Jain (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rishi Kapoor's Mortal Remains:

Ambulance with Rishi Kapoor's Mortal Remains Leave The Hospital (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena and Saif Leave for Chandanwadi Crematorium (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt Leaves to Chandwadi Crematorium (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor:

Neetu and Ranbir Spotted Outside Chandanwadi Crematorium (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Outside Chandanwadi Crematorium (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Randhir Kapoor:

Randhir Kapoor Outside Chandanwadi Crematorium (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security, with the closest of the Kapoor's friends and family members in attendance. Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor!